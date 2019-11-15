Blues bank on younger players

The Blues Fan Club (Australia) Lautoka football team has a few cards up their sleeve, which they seek to use against Esy Kool Nadi in their opening Vodafone Fiji FACT clash.

The side has been preparing for the tournament for the last two weeks and has named their 22 member squad with the experience of Zibraaz Sahib, Epeli Leiroti, Dave Radrigai, and Kolinio Sivoki.

Acting President Narayan Reddy says while eyes will be on the experienced footballers, their main trumps are the younger players.

“We’ve got a young striker and a young midfielder. I’m sure these boys will do more damage to Nadi since they’re unknown boys.”

Reddy is confident the players will perform to expectations and deliver the results anticipated in front of their home crowd.

Lautoka takes on Nadi tomorrow at 3.30 pm at Churchill Park.

At 1.30 pm, Prasad Maintenance Works Nasinu meets Online I.T Solutions Ba at the same venue.

On Sunday, Vinz Work Suva takes on Active Construction Navua at 1 pm and at 3 pm Galaxy Hotel & Apartments/ Powerwise Electrical (NZ) Labasa faces Foodcity / ASH Cuts & Styles Rewa at the ANZ Stadium.

All four games radio commentaries will air on Mirchi FM.

The tournament proper will be held at Subrail Park in Labasa from next Wednesday to Sunday.