Blues and Delta Tigers draw in thriller

You can listen to the live commentaries of these matches on Mirchi FM.

Naidu Holdings Ltd/ All in One Builders Lautoka and Rewa finished with a 1-all draw in day one of the Punjas Battle of the Giants Tournament at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Rewa’s Abbu Zaid scored the first goal in the 40th minute after a tough defensive work from the hosts.

But it didn’t end there as Lautoka managed to hit back five minutes later with a goal from Saula Waqa.

Article continues after advertisement

The game went into a 1-all draw at half-time.

Lautoka’s goalkeeper Joela Biuvanua made a lot of saves for the hosts as Rewa kept a strong attack in the second half.

Lautoka plays its next match against Bargain Box Ba tomorrow at 5pm.

Rewa will face Aldex Trading Navua at 1pm.

You can listen to the live commentaries of these matches on Mirchi FM