Blues aiming to remain on top

The Lautoka football side wants to maintain their lead on the Digicel Premier League table when they clash with Navua this weekend.

Coach Imdad Ali says during the past six months, they ensured the home training given to the players was done faithfully.

Ali says they cannot afford to slip up as other teams will be gunning for them.

He says ever since contact training was allowed, they have been working hard on game match fitness.

Ali says they are also wary about playing on the artificial turf as a few players are not used to it.

However, he says they will be out to secure the three points.

Lautoka plays Navua on Sunday at the Uprising Resort Ground in Pacific Harbor.

In other DPL games, Nadi faces Nadroga at Prince Charles Park, and Rewa battles Suva at the ANZ Stadium

All matches will kick off at 3pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Nadi vs Nadroga match on Mirchi FM.