Blue Demons and Sand Sational in beach soccer final

Sand Sational and Blue Demons will meet in the Digicel Lami Regional Beach Soccer Championship final this afternoon.

This follows the two teams’ victories in their respective semifinal games.

Blue Demons came through, after beating Brothers Strike 6-5 in penalty kicks in the first semi-final, at the Fiji Sports Council Beach Soccer Pitch in Laucala this morning.

Sand Sational beat United FC 5-2 in their semifinal clash.

The beach football final will kick off at 1:30pm.