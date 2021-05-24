Björn Kuipers to referee UEFA EURO 2020 final

Dutch referee Björn Kuipers will take charge of the Euro 2020 final between Italy and England at Wembley Stadium next Monday.

The UEFA Referees Committee has announced that Björn Kuipers from the Netherlands will referee the final.

The 48-year-old Dutchman, an international referee since 2006, will be the first match official from the Netherlands to take charge of a UEFA EURO final.

This will be his seventh UEFA competition final.

Kuipers was a member of the referees’ team at UEFA EURO 2012, the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, UEFA EURO 2016, and the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.