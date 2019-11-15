Birthday boy nets four in Nadi's win

Avinesh Swamy gave himself a perfect belated birthday gift as he netted four goals for Nadi in its five-nil win over Nasinu in the Vodafone Premier League today.

The former Ba and Fiji rep, who joined the Jetsetters this season was in sensational form a day after celebrating his birthday.

Rusiate Matarereqa scored the other goal.

The win was second for Nad this season and welcome relief for coach Kamal Swamy, who endured two consecutive losses.

The win takes Nadi to third on the points table with six points.

In another match played yesterday, Rewa upset Labasa 3-1 and the Delta Tigers have taken the lead on the points table with nine points.