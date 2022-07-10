Big win for Navua over Ba

Big performance by Navua in the second half saw them beat a depleted Ba side 3-0 in their Digicel Premier League match at Churchill Park today.

The Men in Black had some of their key players like Manasa Nawakula, Saula Waqa, Narend Rao Jnr and Ilimotama Jese missing, as they opted for a transfer.

In the first half, the contest was quite equal, as the two teams had numerous opportunities at goal, however, the final passes were not connected.

The heat also took its toll on the players as the game had kicked off at midday.

Stalemate in the first spell, and both sides aiming for a good start in the second half.

Just four minutes into the second half, the visitors finally broke the deadlock through Joseph Elder with a nice header following a corner kick.

In the 68th minute of play, Navua extended their lead through Mosese Balenagaga before Brian Charitar added the icing of the cake to easily see off the Men in Black.

Ba tried all their best to get back into the match, however Navua defended well.

