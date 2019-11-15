Big mountain to climb for Bua

The Bua football side has a mammoth task ahead in the second leg of the Vodafone senior leg playoff against the Professional Valuations Nadroga side.

Bua lost nil-3 to the Stallions at Subrail Park last weekend and they will need to win by four clear goals for a promotion to the premier division next year.

Team coach Roneel Ram says mental preparation is the key for them now.

“We are going to focus on preparing ourselves mentally as well on how to counter this keeping in mind the away goals that count for Nadroga now, we have a mammoth task ahead and we will try and see how best we can regroup and come up with a counter so that we can do better”.

Nadroga will host Bua at Lawaqa Park in the second leg of the senior playoff on Saturday at 6pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of this match on Radio Fiji Two.