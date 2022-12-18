Official Results
FijiFirst
PAP
NFP
SODELPA
Unity Fiji
FLP
PAP
NFP
SODELPA
Unity Fiji
FLP
Full Results

Football

Beware the penalty specialist if final goes to shootout

Reuters

December 18, 2022 4:19 am

[Source: Reuters]

If the World Cup final becomes the third to go to penalties then coaches Didier Deschamps of France and Argentina’s Lionel Scaloni should avoid the temptation to throw on a “penalty specialist” at the end of extra time – because it never works.

Data analyst Nielsen Gracenote looked at the relatively recent trend and found that of the seven players brought on at the end of extra time in the World Cup or European Championship to take a penalty, all seven missed, with five of their teams losing the shootout.

It first occurred at the 2006 World Cup, when England manager Sven Goran Eriksson decided that centre back Jamie Carragher’s experience outweighed any potential technical flaw, but was proved wrong.

Article continues after advertisement

It was 10 years until it happened again, at Euro 2016, while three players came on for the job at last year’s Euros and two at this year’s World Cup.

It would appear that the positive aspect of bringing on a skilled finisher, someone a coach feels can deal with the pressure, is countered by the player having not touched a ball for two hours or more, most of that time spent sitting down.

“There’s something referred to as the ‘warm-up decrement’ that is not so much about injury prevention but the degree of warm-up you would do before a motor-skill,” Matt Miller-Dicks, Senior Lecturer in Skill Acquisition in the School of Sport, Health and Exercise Science at the University of Portsmouth, told Reuters.

“There is an analysis on this recently with the NBA and free throws where they found that where there was a set of double free throws, the success rate for the second throw was greater compared to the first and then equally in the case of any triple free throws the success rate increases with each successive throw.

“This points to the fact that for a specific skill like a penalty kick, if you’ve just come on as a sub you are less able to perform a motor skill with the same accuracy because you’re less prepared.”

The less than magnificent shootout seven:

Jamie Carragher, England v Portugal, 2006 World Cup quarter-final. England lost 3-1.

Carragher came on in the 119th minute in place of winger Aaron Lennon and took England’s fourth penalty after both teams had already missed two and Carragher needed to score to make it 2-2. His poor shot was easily saved by Ricardo and Cristiano Ronaldo scored the next penalty to send Portugal through.

Simone Zaza, Italy v Germany, Euro 2016, quarter-final. Italy lost 6-5.

Zaza came on in the 121st minute for Giorgio Chiellini. Taking Italy’s second penalty after both teams had scored their first, Zaza took about 15 knee-pumping steps on the spot before hammering the ball over the bar. It went to nine penalties each before Germany won.

Rodri Spain v Switzerland, Euro 2020 quarter-final. Spain won 3-1.

Rodri came on in the 119th minute for Pedri and took Spain’s third penalty after each team had missed one. Rodri sent his shot to Yann Sommer’s left but not far enough and he saved it.

However, Switzerland missed their third and fourth penalties while Spain scored both of their next two to win 3-1.

Marcus Rashford, England v Italy, Euro 2020 final. England lost 3-2.

Rashford came on at Wembley with Jadon Sancho in the 120th minute for Kyle Walker and Jordan Henderson. With the score 2-2 in the shootout, but with Italy having missed one, England had the advantage. Yet Rashford, after a stuttering run-up, sent his effort against the left-hand post. =

Sancho, England v Italy, Euro 2020 final. England lost 3-2.

After Rashford’s miss, Italy scored to go 3-2 up. Sancho clipped his effort to Gianluigi Donnarumma’s left but well within reach and it was saved. Italy missed their fifth attempt, which left Bukayo Saka with the chance to keep the shootout going but his was also saved and Italy were European champions. =

Pablo Sarabia, Spain v Morocco, World Cup 2022, last 16. Spain lost 3-0.

Sarabia was a 118th minute replacement for Nico Williams and although he was brought on for the penalty shootout, he nearly won the match when he hit the right post with the last kick of extra time. Fresh from that near miss he took Spain’s first penalty, but hit it against the other post.

Badr Benoun, Morocco v Spain, World Cup 2022, last 16. Morocco win 3-0.

In the same shootout Benoun came on for Azzedine Ounahi in the 120th minute. He took the third penalty for Morocco with his team leading 2-0 after Spain had missed both of theirs. He didn’t seem to connect properly and his softly-struck shot was easily saved by Unai Simon. His disappointment was short-lived, however, as Sergio Busquets made it three misses out of three for Spain, leaving Achraf Hakimi to score and send Morocco into the quarter-finals.

Game on as new results pour in

Battle for percentage intensifies

Final numbers by tomorrow

No evidence from Chaudhry since 2014

Person impersonates as count center official

Parties refuse to accept MOG observations

Agents evicted, Saneem says prior notice given

No candidate allowed into count center: Saneem

56 new COVID-19 cases, LTDD on the rise

Locals look forward to holiday festivities

FijiFirst, PA battle continues

Croatia beat Morocco 2-1 to finish third in World Cup 2022

Tyler Perry opens up about his past suicide attempts as he mourns Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss

Scaloni tight-lipped on Argentina lineup ahead of World Cup final

Beware the penalty specialist if final goes to shootout

Whatever the ending, Qatar World Cup duly delivered

Angelina Jolie steps down as UN refugee agency envoy to engage ‘directly with refugees

Rehan Ahmed takes two wickets on debut in Karachi

Ant-Man 3’s Jonathan Majors Wanted to Play a Supervillain - Not a Villain

James Gunn Promises His DCU Balances Popular and Obscure Characters

Regragui wants Morocco to be remembered as Africa’s best ever

World Cup going from compact to super-sized in 2026

Adidas reports 'extraordinary' demand for Argentina jerseys

More talent identified during Central Games

Electric vehicle production set to surge in 2023 despite low sales

Key match-ups in World Cup final between Argentina and France

Harry Potter film studios closer to expansion

Pokemon to go on without Ash Ketchum and Pikachu

Ukraine's second city Kharkiv without power after Russian strikes

EU adopts global minimum 15% tax on big business

Messi's defensive work not up for debate, says Pochettino

Toddler survives being swallowed by hippo

Croatia determined to take bronze medal home

Positive turnout for junior golf tournament

Parties demand total number of Fijians voted

Children’s online activities need to be monitored

Parents urged to spend more time with children

Warhammer to be made into movie and TV show, starring Superman actor Henry Cavill

Malaysia landslide: At least 21 campers dead and more missing

Twitter condemned by UN and EU over reporters’ ban

Peru protests: Ministers quit as death toll mounts

Noah Centineo moves away from rom-coms with ‘The Recruit’

In 2021, judge warned of gay bar attacker’s shootout plans

Katherine Jenkins Pope show to go ahead despite lost luggage

Russian missile strikes pound Ukraine

American rapper Kendrick Lamar wows Auckland crowd with near two-hour show

Brittney Griner vows to play this season after prisoner swap

US to launch new diplomatic approach to China with ‘China House’

Latest results sees FF and PA continue gaining

Airport security 100ml liquid rule to be scrapped

Women’s best player award for Fiji’s Coral Coast 7s

Rabuka addresses party after being released

Berlin's giant AquaDom hotel aquarium containing 1,500 fish explodes

Japan defence: China threat prompts plan to double military spending

Police start investigating We Unite members

Gavoka says RFMF should not be involved

France players hit by colds as Argentina final looms

Former US President Donald Trump sells out NFT trading cards

FIFA to relook at 2026 World Cup format

Ashley Roberts will not have to face accused stalker at his trial

Electoral Commission assures manual vote counting

Kevin Spacey to face fresh sex offence charges in trial

Battle intensifies between FijiFirst and PA

Warwickshire locations turned into WW2 France film sets

Lyon fire: Ten dead, including five children

Rabuka released

Titanic battle continues

Police takes Rabuka for questioning

MOG happy so far

Latest figures released

Landslide at Malaysia campground leaves 9 dead, 25 missing

Leave military alone Kalouniwai tells Rabuka

Parties to start petition

Wildcard entry for Fiji men’s basketball

PA willing to work with SODELPA

Lal wins first prize in Junior Golf Championship

France substitutes give Deschamps food for thought as final looms

Respect democratic process says NGO Coalition

$65.8 million payout to cane farmers: FSC

Nightclub owners warned

Apple looks beyond ‘iPhone factory’ China as dalliance sours

Elon Musk’s Twitter bans accounts of CNN, NYT, WaPo journalists

Morrison endures the Robodebt witness box

Sam Worthington Criticizing Green Lantern's Logic Cost Him the Hal Jordan Role

Fiji Chess close the year with two major competitions

Super W Final in Townsville

No British fans arrested at World Cup

PA leads, Bainimarama takes individual lead

Norwich Puppet Theatre bridge brought back into use after 30 years

EFL reschedules a scheduled power outage

Kalouniwai yet to respond to enquiry

We will apply pressure where it needs to be applied: Gavoka

Unassuming tart wins top place in mince pie taste test

General Election was conducted peacefully: Wong

TikTok tests landscape videos in major shake-up

Police release image of 'dangerous' Auckland shooting suspect

Third phase of online safety campaign launched

Batman Spawn Proves a Marvel & DC Crossover is Way Overdue

FEO to update results App progressively

Votes from police and military officers split between Rabuka and Bainimarama

Classic '80s Manga City Hunter Lands Live-Action Adaptation at Netflix

Gamora and Star-Lord Reunite in New Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Photo

Biden backs African Union becoming permanent G20 member

Musk’s Twitter tweaks foreshadow EU showdown over new rules

Ukrainian general says Russia preparing for ‘prolonged’ war

Portugal coach Santos leaves job after World Cup exit

Poland's Marciniak to referee World Cup final

Google won't alter search results amid protest song row

Palestinian activist's family asks ICC to probe death

Henry Cavill says he will not return as Superman

Drinkers falling asleep in the road are dying in traffic accidents, Tokyo police warn

Power cuts in seven states as deadly winter storm and tornadoes hit US

Todd and Julie Chrisley ordered to report to Florida prisons in mid-January

James Gunn has plans for DC

Thai princess hospitalized with heart condition, palace says

Will Smith takes over ‘Red Table Talk’ to discuss toughest role of his career

Norsk Hydro to supply Mercedes-Benz with low-carbon aluminium

Deadly attack leaves retaken Kherson with no power

Researchers have found that snakes have a clitoris.

Argentina near full-strength for World Cup final against France

tWitch’s legacy of kindness makes his loss all the more tragic

Fiji reminds Olympian of humble beginnings

New results pour in

Special NCC for Tailevu Naitasiri club

Methodist Church writes to President

Ukraine launches ‘most massive strike’ on occupied Donetsk region

I have nothing to hide: Saneem

Rabuka says he will not instigate another coup

No official complaint yet from parties: SoE

More accessibility to Walesi

Vote counting is manual: Saneem

SoE provides space for media at Count Centre

Dozens freed in new Ukraine-Russia prisoner swap

Some party agents were very aggressive: SoE

McCaig breaks 16-year-record

SODELPA demands a full manual count of all votes

Fijian trio to officiate in OFC U-17 championship

FCS commends family support for cancer patients

Proud Moroccans hail World Cup team but rue defeat felt in Africa and Arab world

USP launches first biofuel lab

Musk taking legal action over private jet tweets

Sleigh!, Basement Theatre

Paul Pelosi attack: Man told cops of ‘evil’ in Washington

Rainibogi finishes 22nd

Moroccan fans briefly clash with police in Brussels after World Cup defeat

France stand firm to overpower gallant Morocco

Bank of England set to raise interest rates again

First set of final results released

UN blocks Myanmar military from taking UN seat

Where next after being told to move out of London?

FLP questions provisional poll results

Person with a disability casts vote from taxi

Be vigilant says FICAC Commissioner

PA to lodge petition

It has been a struggle: Gavoka

Cancer screenings are vital: Tuvakasiga

Trump Org. was secretly held in contempt for hindering probe

Tailevu woman make it count

Ed Sheeran ticket touts ordered to repay £6m

US deaths fell this year, but not to pre-COVID levels

Parents reminded to be vigilant

Why Pamela Anderson won’t watch her own Netflix documentary

China diplomats leave UK over Manchester protester attack

Eddie Murphy to be honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at Golden Globes

Tactical masterplan, and grit, take France into World Cup final

Floods kill at least 120 in Kinshasa

Dazzling galactic diamonds shine in new Webb telescope image

Dancing DJ on The Ellen Show dies aged 40

US planning to send Patriot air defence missiles

Stocks stumble after Fed hikes rates, signals more to come

FIFA to re-think 2026 format as they face spoiling winning recipe

Moroccan fans fill World Cup stadium for France semi-final

Provisional results now closed

Morocco airline cancels World Cup fans flights, citing Qatar restrictions

Woman in custody following drug raid

Man in custody for allegedly stealing car

Sigatoka bound lane temporarily closed

Young not understanding seriousness of voting: Dr Kishore

FijiFirst leads provisional results

SoE confident App won't have future issues

FEO resumes releasing provisional results

FEO Results App faces issues

Provisional results on hold

Latest provisional results

Breakdown by divisions also released by FEO

Counting begins

Respected Auckland Pacific church pastor and sex offender named

311,000 have voted so far

First-time voters turn up to Namadi polling station

Woman walks for almost two hours to cast her vote

McCarthy and McConnell on collision course

The Way of Water’ rekindles the wonder in a way that demands to be seen

Messi confirms Qatar final will be his last World Cup game

Voter hopes for disability inclusiveness

World Cup 2022 top goal scorer: who could win Golden Boot?

Voter applauds Election process

Voting process easier says villager

Explosions heard in Ukrainian capital, emergency teams deployed

French rugby chief handed suspended sentence and fine for corruption

Figures not looking impressive