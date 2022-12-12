Best three qualify for club championship

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Kasavu football, Mega and Central Meads have qualified for the 2022 Digicel National Club Championship.

The tournament will be held in January which is a final play-off.

Nasinu’s Shamrock FC bowed out after going down 2-3 against Central Mead FC in the final round-robin clash at Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbor.

Kasavu Sports finished unbeaten with nine points.

Mega FC finished second with four points, Central Meads in third place with three points while Shamrock FC went out with one point.