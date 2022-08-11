Benzema strikes in Real Madrid win

[Source: 3News.com]

France football star Karim Benzema continued his Ballon d’Or pursuit after scoring a goal in Real Madrid’s 2-0 win against Eintracht Frankfurt to lift the Uefa Super Cup in Helsinki, Finland.

It was Benzema’s 324th goal for the European champions which means he overtakes Raul and behind only Cristiano Ronaldo who has 450 goals.

David Alaba netted the first goal in the 37th minute before Benzema doubled the Spanish giants’ lead after the break.

Frankfurt, making their Super Cup debut, had moments of their own – the best when Daichi Kamada was sent through early on, but the Europa League winners looked second best once Real hit their stride.