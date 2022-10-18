Benzema is world’s best football player

[Source: BBC]

France and Real Madrid star Karim Benzema has been named the best footballer of the year.

He won the Ballon d’Or for the first time after scoring 44 goals in 46 games and helped Real win the Champions League and La Liga in 2021-22.

Lionel Messi had won the award seven times and Cristiano Ronaldo on five occasions.

Article continues after advertisement

Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane, who was at Liverpool in 2021-22, was second ahead of Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne.

Premier League champions Manchester City, who had six nominees at the ceremony, were awarded Club of the Year ahead of Liverpool.

The Ballon d’Or is awarded to the best footballer of the year, based on performance over the 2021-22 season.