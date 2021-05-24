Home

Benzema guilty in sex tape blackmail case

@BBCWorld
November 25, 2021 4:00 am
Karim Benzema has been found guilty of complicity in attempted blackmail.[pic:DW]

France and Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has been found guilty of conspiring to blackmail a fellow French footballer with a sex tape.

A judge handed Benzema a one-year suspended jail term this morning and ordered him to pay a $177,000 fine.

Benzema was one of five people put on trial last month over an attempt to extort Frenchman Mathieu Valbuena.

The scandal has stunned the football community in France and both players lost their national team places.

The case dates back to June 2015, when the two footballers were at a French training camp.

At the camp, 33-year-old Benzema put pressure on Valbuena to pay off the blackmailers, whom he had conspired with to act as an intermediary, prosecutors said.

Benzema has always denied the allegations and insisted he was only trying to help Valbuena get rid of the compromising video.

 

