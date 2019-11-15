Benzema goal gives Real Madrid win over Atletico

Karim Benzema scored the only goal as Real Madrid beat Atletico Madrid 1-0 to go six points clear at the top of La Liga.

Fifth-placed Atletico, who have not won in five games, were disappointing, although Angel Correa hit the post.

Gareth Bale was left out of the squad despite being fit.

Zinedine Zidane’s side are now unbeaten in 21 games and have won eight in a row – including a penalty shootout success over Atletico in the Spanish Super Cup.

Second-placed Barcelona host Levante tomorrow at 8am.