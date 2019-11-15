Benjamin Totori and Vanuatu football star to play for Ba

Ba is giving a strong challenge to Labasa ahead of the much-anticipated Champion vs Champion matches this Friday and Sunday.

After being beaten by Labasa in the Inter-District Champion 1-0 in their pool match last year, Ba Football Manager Arvind Singh says this will not be repeated.

“When Ba is prepared, when Ba wants to win, definitely Ba will win and no team can beat Ba not even Labasa.”

Singh adds Ba is ready to take and topple Labasa come Friday.

Meanwhile, Solomon Islands soccer star Bejamin Totori and Vanuatu’s Jayson Thomas are set to represent the men in Black for this football season.

Ba will face Labasa at 7pm this Friday at Churchill Park in Lautoka in the first leg of the series while the second leg will be held at 3pm this Sunday at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

You can catch the live commentaries of both matches on our sister station Radio Fiji Two.