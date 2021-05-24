Home

Football

Beniamino and Radrigai dropped

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
February 22, 2022 12:38 pm
Beniamino Mateinaqara of Lautoka FC [left] and Dave Radrigai of Suva [Source: Fiji Football]

Suva striker Dave Radrigai and Lautoka goalkeeper Beniamino Mateinaqara have been dropped from the Digicel Fiji National Football team due to unacceptable behavior.

The national 24-member squad which has now been reduced to 22 marched into camp yesterday.

Fiji Football has confirmed that the duo will go through a stipulated disciplinary process.

Both the players have been dismissed from the camp.

Meanwhile, the other players continue to prepare for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 OFC Preliminary Competition to be played in Qatar next month.

