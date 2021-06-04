Home

Football

Ben White called up for England squad

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
June 8, 2021 5:45 am
Brighton defender Ben White

Brighton defender Ben White has been called up to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold in England’s Euro 2020 squad.

Liverpool’s Alexander-Arnold injured his thigh during last week’s 1-nil friendly win over Austria.

This is where White also made his debut for the side, and then started alongside Tyrone Mings in Sunday’s victory against Romania.

Article continues after advertisement

Gareth Southgate’s squad faces Croatia at Wembley Stadium in their Group D opener on Sunday.

The England manager took his time to decide which of his standby players would come in for Liverpool full-back Alexander-Arnold, with Jesse Lingard and Ollie Watkins were also on the standby list.

White had never been involved in an England squad at any level before his recent call-up to the senior side.

