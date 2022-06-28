Ben Ryan joins Brentford FC

[Source: Brentford FC]

Former Fiji 7s and Olympic Gold medal-winning Coach Ben Ryan has taken on a new role, this time in the sport of football.

The former rugby union player joins English Premier League club Brentford FC as the Director of Elite Performance.

The 50-year-old officially starts today ahead of the start of pre-season training as Brentford prepare for the 2022/23 Premier League season.

Ryan coached the England team for six years and then held the same role with the Fiji 7s team.

He was in charge of the Fiji side when rugby sevens was introduced to the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 where the national team won its maiden gold medal.

