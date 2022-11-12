Belgium World Cup squad named

[Source: Twitter]

Belgium has named a star packed squad for the FIFA World Cup as manager Roberto Martinez aims to score a major trophy.

The World Cup is likely to be Martinez’s last gig with Belgium.

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku who has been battling injuries the past months has been deemed fit for the Word Cup.

Real Madrid attacking midfielder Eden Hazard has also made the team along with Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne.

Squad;

Goalkeepers: Koen Casteels, Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld, Zeno Debast, Wout Faes, Arthur Theate, Jan Vertonghen, Yannick Carrasco, Timothy Castagne, Thomas Meunier

Midfielders: Thorgan Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne, Leander Dendoncker, Amadou Onana, Youri Tielemans, Hans Vanaken, Axel Witsel, Charles De Ketelaere.

Forwards: Jeremy Doku, Eden Hazard, Dries Mertens, Leandro Trossard, Michy Batshuayi, Lois Openda, Romelu Lukaku.