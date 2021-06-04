Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Follow warnings so we can return to normalcy says Police|Measures to be maintained: Dr Devi|Disregard vaccine misinformation: Church leaders|Fiji media encouraged to keep morale high|39 new cases with warning for two areas|Vaccine administration resumes in Nadi|Health professionals losing their morale: Dr Fong|Fijians urged to update careFIJI app|Domestic movement commences|More vaccines arrive from Australia|More police officers test positive, Nasinu station decontaminated |We don’t get involved says NZ|Police begin charging people for breach of isolation|Families finding it difficult to sustain themselves|COVID threatens child labour elimination progress|Outrigger Resort to be a quarantine facility|NGO’s join hands to assist needy families|HA closes as a precaution|Religious leaders urge Fijians to vaccinate|Police continues with random testing for officers|MOH has enough capabilities says Dr. Tudravu|Dr Tudravu puts death claims to rest|Majority of arrests for breach of curfew linked to alcohol|Sawani village ceases movement until further notice|SCC staff receive first jab of AstraZeneca vaccine|
Full Coverage

Football

Belgium veterans tag England and France as favourites

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
June 11, 2021 3:38 pm
Belgium football veterans [Source: Reuters]

Belgium football veterans Jan Vertonghen and Dries Mertens believe their top-ranked team is not among the favourites for Euro 2020.

Vertonghen, who is Belgium’s record caps holder with 127, and Mertens, who has made 98 appearances for the country, both named France and England as their top tips for the tournament.

Vertonghen and Mertens echoed similar sentiments saying Belgium does not have a stronger squad for the tournament as compared to the 2018 World Cup where they finished third.

Article continues after advertisement

The veterans say Belgium being ranked number one shows the team has reached their peak but that does not make them the favourite to win the European Championship.

Belgium begin their EURO 2020 campaign against Russia on Sunday at 7am.

You can watch all the action from the tournament LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform starting tomorrow with Turkey playing Italy at 7am.

[Source: Channel News Asia]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.