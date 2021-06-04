Belgium veterans tag England and France as favourites

Belgium football veterans Jan Vertonghen and Dries Mertens believe their top-ranked team is not among the favourites for Euro 2020.

Vertonghen, who is Belgium’s record caps holder with 127, and Mertens, who has made 98 appearances for the country, both named France and England as their top tips for the tournament.

Vertonghen and Mertens echoed similar sentiments saying Belgium does not have a stronger squad for the tournament as compared to the 2018 World Cup where they finished third.

Article continues after advertisement

The veterans say Belgium being ranked number one shows the team has reached their peak but that does not make them the favourite to win the European Championship.

Belgium begin their EURO 2020 campaign against Russia on Sunday at 7am.

You can watch all the action from the tournament LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform starting tomorrow with Turkey playing Italy at 7am.

[Source: Channel News Asia]