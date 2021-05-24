Belgium tops group B, Finland wait on final-16

Belgium has beaten Finland 2-nil today in the Euro 2020 Championship, making it the first time for the side to win all three group games at the tournament.

The world’s number-one ranked side dominated proceedings in St Petersburg but only led through a late own goal from Finland keeper Lukas Hradecky, before Romelu Lukaku drilled a second.

Finland slipped from second in Group B to third by virtue of Denmark’s 4-1 win over Russia in Copenhagen.

They must now wait to see whether they qualify as one of the four best third-placed teams.

The Danes go on to face Wales on Saturday in Amsterdam.

[Source: BBC]