Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
126 new COVID-19 infections with another death recorded|48 hour lockdown for Qauia Settlement|Test positivity rate hits 4.1 percent|Vaccine not dumped in Fiji says Feakes|Additional isolation facilities needed in Lami and Nausori|Ministry launches COVID-19 dashboard|NZ pledges more financial support in COVID fight|Six AUSMAT members on advisory capacity arriving tonight|Second dose vaccination starts in the North|FNPF clarifies delayed payment|Need normalcy, get vaccinated: PM|Tui Macuata urges compassion for returning Northerners|Vaccine can get outbreak under control|MOH identifies areas of interests|First Responders continue to lend a helping hand|Police record more alcohol related arrests|Cinema revenue drops|Ministry explores vaccine option for younger generation|Nearly 70 people in isolation at PSRU|COVID-19 Taskforce teams prepares for repatriation|Greater public health needs to be considered: Raj|Naitasiri residents commend frontliners at Sawani border|COVID-19 Taskforce teams prepares for repatriation|One more COVID death as Fiji records new daily toll|Vaccination roll out to be ramped up|
Full Coverage

Football

Belgium tops group B, Finland wait on final-16

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
June 22, 2021 9:24 am
Finland goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky's second-half own goal set Belgium on their way to victory. [Source: BBC]

Belgium has beaten Finland 2-nil today in the Euro 2020 Championship, making it the first time for the side to win all three group games at the tournament.

The world’s number-one ranked side dominated proceedings in St Petersburg but only led through a late own goal from Finland keeper Lukas Hradecky, before Romelu Lukaku drilled a second.

Finland slipped from second in Group B to third by virtue of Denmark’s 4-1 win over Russia in Copenhagen.

Article continues after advertisement

They must now wait to see whether they qualify as one of the four best third-placed teams.

The Danes go on to face Wales on Saturday in Amsterdam.

[Source: BBC]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.