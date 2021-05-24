Football
Belgium tops group B, Finland wait on final-16
June 22, 2021 9:24 am
Finland goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky's second-half own goal set Belgium on their way to victory. [Source: BBC]
Belgium has beaten Finland 2-nil today in the Euro 2020 Championship, making it the first time for the side to win all three group games at the tournament.
The world’s number-one ranked side dominated proceedings in St Petersburg but only led through a late own goal from Finland keeper Lukas Hradecky, before Romelu Lukaku drilled a second.
Finland slipped from second in Group B to third by virtue of Denmark’s 4-1 win over Russia in Copenhagen.
They must now wait to see whether they qualify as one of the four best third-placed teams.
The Danes go on to face Wales on Saturday in Amsterdam.
[Source: BBC]
