Belgium star set to miss Euro 2020 opener

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne will have to wait out a while longer to determine if he is fit enough to feature for Belgium.

The 29-year-old suffered a fractured nose and eye socket during last Saturday’s Champions League final defeat by Chelsea.

The midfielder did not feature in Belgium’s friendly against Greece.

Article continues after advertisement

Belgium faces Russia on the 12th of this month in its first match.

You can watch the EURO 2020 LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

[Source: BBC]