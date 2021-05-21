Home

Football

Belgium star in doubt for first Euro 2020 match

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
June 2, 2021 5:56 am
Belgium star Kevin de Bruyne

Football fans will know in the next few days whether Belgium star Kevin de Bruyne will feature in Euro 2020.

Manchester City’s De Bruyne fractured his nose and left eye socket in a clash with Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger during Sunday’s Champions League final.

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez told the BBC that he has spoken to Kevin and he was quite positive but they’ve got to be very cautious and will get more clarity in the next days.

Article continues after advertisement

Martinez is not sure whether they can use the midfielder in the first game against Russia next Sunday.

Belgium’s other pool matches will be against Denmark and Finland.

Euro 2020 kicks off next Saturday with Turkey taking on Italy in the opening match.

The match will air LIVE at 7am on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

