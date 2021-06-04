Belgium not swayed by favorites tag

Being tagged as one of the favorites to win the 2020 European Championship does not faze Belgium football from the goals set.

The team along with England have been labelled as the probable teams to win the championship.

Midfielder Yannick Carrasco says they will not be swayed by the chants of the media and fans.

Article continues after advertisement

He says they are focusing on what they need to achieve from day one and move forward.

Belgium faces Russia on Sunday in its first pool match.

The first game on Saturday will see Turkey playing Italy at 7am.

You can catch the EURO 2020 live and exclusive on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.