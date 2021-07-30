Belgium out to re-write Euro history

Belgium football will be looking to re-write its European Championship history against Italy when the two teams face-off in the quarter-final on Saturday.

The Azzurri have held the edge over the Red Devil in the past meetings, with Belgium’s only competitive win against Italy coming in the 1972 EURO quarter-finals.

With both teams having won their last 14 UEFA European Championship matches, the victors at the Football Arena Munich will set a new competition record, a mark they both currently share with Germany.

While Italy have won 14 of the sides’ 22 contests, including group games at EURO 2000 and 2016, Belgium prevailed in the teams’ only previous EURO quarter-final, in 1972 when they ultimately finished third.

Both sides won their section with maximum points, Italy finishing first in Group A and Belgium coming top of Group B, before hard-fought wins in the round of 16.

Both teams were knocked out in the quarter-finals of UEFA EURO 2016.

However, Belgium heads into the match as the World number one team at the moment.

Italy takes on Belgium at 7am on Saturday, in an earlier match at 4am, Switzerland faces Spain.

The winners from the two will play Switzerland or Spain in the semi-finals at Wembley next Wednesday.

