Belgium books spot in final 16 after win over Denmark

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
June 18, 2021 6:09 am

Kevin de Bruyne inspired Belgium to a comeback 2-1 win against Denmark this morning securing their place in the last 16 of Euro 2020.

Denmark put up a strong performance after being inspired by fans as they paid tribute to Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen, who is recovering after suffering cardiac arrest.

Yussuf Poulsen gave the hosts a dream start just one minute and 39 seconds into the game, slotting in after a mistake in the Belgium defence.

De Bruyne was sent on at the start of the second half and the Manchester City midfielder changed the game.

He played a part in the equalizer, receiving a pass from Romelu Lukaku before superbly finding Thorgan Hazard to fire home, and then drove in the winner with 20 minutes remaining after a brilliant move started by Lukaku.

Martin Braithwaite went close to a late equalizer for Denmark but his header skimmed the top of the bar.

Victory means Belgium is top of Group B with six points from two games while Denmark is bottom of the standings with zero points.

[Source: BBC]

