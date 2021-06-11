Football
Belgium books spot in final 16 after win over Denmark
June 18, 2021 6:09 am
Kevin de Bruyne inspired Belgium to a comeback 2-1 win against Denmark this morning securing their place in the last 16 of Euro 2020.
Denmark put up a strong performance after being inspired by fans as they paid tribute to Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen, who is recovering after suffering cardiac arrest.
Yussuf Poulsen gave the hosts a dream start just one minute and 39 seconds into the game, slotting in after a mistake in the Belgium defence.
De Bruyne was sent on at the start of the second half and the Manchester City midfielder changed the game.
He played a part in the equalizer, receiving a pass from Romelu Lukaku before superbly finding Thorgan Hazard to fire home, and then drove in the winner with 20 minutes remaining after a brilliant move started by Lukaku.
Martin Braithwaite went close to a late equalizer for Denmark but his header skimmed the top of the bar.
Victory means Belgium is top of Group B with six points from two games while Denmark is bottom of the standings with zero points.
[Source: BBC]