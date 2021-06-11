Belgium books spot in final 16 after win over Denmark

Kevin de Bruyne inspired Belgium to a comeback 2-1 win against Denmark this morning securing their place in the last 16 of Euro 2020.

Denmark put up a strong performance after being inspired by fans as they paid tribute to Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen, who is recovering after suffering cardiac arrest.

Yussuf Poulsen gave the hosts a dream start just one minute and 39 seconds into the game, slotting in after a mistake in the Belgium defence.

Article continues after advertisement

De Bruyne was sent on at the start of the second half and the Manchester City midfielder changed the game.

He played a part in the equalizer, receiving a pass from Romelu Lukaku before superbly finding Thorgan Hazard to fire home, and then drove in the winner with 20 minutes remaining after a brilliant move started by Lukaku.

Martin Braithwaite went close to a late equalizer for Denmark but his header skimmed the top of the bar.

Victory means Belgium is top of Group B with six points from two games while Denmark is bottom of the standings with zero points.

[Source: BBC]