Belarusian club create 'virtual fans' with mannequins

Belarusian football club Dynamo Brest has come up with new ways to fill empty stands during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The club ventured into virtual online tickets to cut-out portraits and mannequins to support their team.

The Belarusian Premier League is the only country in Europe where football is still being played, with the decision to carry on described as “not comprehendible” by Fifpro, the world players’ union.

As local supporters of reigning champions Dynamo Brest begin to stay at home, the club are filling their stands with mannequins sporting cut-out portraits of supporters.

Fans from around the world have been invited to buy virtual tickets online and in return, photos of their faces have been pasted on top of a fashion dummy sitting inside the stadium.

Supporters will also get a match day program sent to their home address.

The money raised will be donated towards fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

[Source: BBC Sports]