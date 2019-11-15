Beginner gets BOG Golden Boot

Being awarded the 2020 Punjas Battle of the Giants Golden Boot came as a surprise for Go Fry Nasinu midfielder Jasnit Vikash.

Vikash says he did not expect to take the award after Nasinu made an early exit from the Punjas Battle of the Giants pool stages.

He says receiving the award on his first major tournament has inspired him to strive for more and do better.

The 26-year-old was impressive in the BOG scoring two goals in the match against Ba and one against Labasa.

Vikash made his big break for the Giant-killers this year when he scored two goals in their winning performance against Ba in the Vodafone Premier League.