Begg saves Ba in IDC thriller

Nabil Begg was the hero for the Ba football team after he scored a last-second equalizer for a one-all draw against Rewa in the Courts IDC at the HFC Stadium.

As the fans thought Rewa had earned the maximum points, Begg turned the tables around with his individual brilliance, beating one defender and going past another before placing the ball into the back of the net beating Delta Tigers goalkeeper Epeli Loaniceva.

Rewa opened the account in the 82nd after super-sub Abbu Zahid showed his finishing class when he came in the second half for a 1-nil lead.

Article continues after advertisement

In the third Super Premier Division match of day two, both teams lived up to expectations forcing the fans onto the edge of their seats with fast-paced one-two touches.

The Men-In-Black continued its form from yesterday and dominated play from the first whistle with counter-attacks but they were reduced to 10 men in the first half when Jonetani Newa was shown the direct red card after referee Neeshil Verma saw him elbowing Rusiate Matarerega.

After this match, Ba has four points from one win and a draw while Rewa has two points from two draws.

The Luke Savu captained side will face Labasa in the last match at 6pm tomorrow while Rewa will meet Lautoka at 2pm.