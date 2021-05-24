Begg reveals first experience with Krishna

The last few months have been quite an experience for the Digicel Bula Boys youngest player Nabil Begg.

Begg who celebrated his 18th birthday in Qatar on Thursday surrounded by teammates is sharing a hotel room with his childhood idol and team captain Roy Krishna.

Speaking to OFC media, the young Ba midfielder says rooming with Fiji’s best footballer is “a dream come true”.

The youngster says when he was in form three he had his picture taken with Krishna.

He says there was a huge line but he somehow managed to get to the front and get a picture with Roy.

On top of efforts to earn a ticket to Qatar, Begg had to balance his studies alongside football through the back end of last year and the start of 2022, which included navigating his annual exams while in national team camp.

The daily routine would see him attend school during the day, train with the squad at night and then sleep in camp before doing it all again the following day.

Fiji who defeated New Caledonia yesterday 2-1 will meet New Zealand at 5am next Tuesday.

Meanwhile, there’ll be three Digicel Premier League games at the ANZ Stadium today.

Navua faces Nasinu at 1pm followed by Nadroga and Tailevu Naitasiri at 3pm before Suva battles Rewa at 5pm.

All matches will air live on FBC’s pay-per-view Pop channel on the Walesi platform.