Football

Begg relishing national squad selection

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
November 19, 2021 6:01 am
Nabil Begg [left] tries to contest for the ball against Tevita Waranivalu

Teenage sensation Nabil Begg still can’t believe he’s part of the national football training squad.

From scoring Ba’s winning goal against Suva last month, Begg has now gone one step further after a two-week training camp.

Begg says he hopes to use what he has learnt in camp to boost his football career.

“I was very happy to be selected for the next camp. My first camp at such an early age, the journey and camp here is a memory itself.”

The Xavier College student adds balancing studies and training has been hectic, but he is enjoying each moment as it comes.

“Easy but you have to balance both and I am trying hard. And I would like to thank the coach for trusting me and believing in my talent.”

Begg and Ba football will face Lautoka on Saturday at Churchill Park at 3pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of this match on Mirchi FM.

Three matches will be played on Sunday, with two games happening at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Navua meets Rewa at 1pm while Suva takes on Nadi at 3pm.

The live commentaries of both matches will air on Mirchi FM.

In Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka, Nadroga battles Labasa also at 3pm.

