Football

Begg proud to represent Fiji

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 5, 2022 12:54 pm
Nabil Begg [Fiji FA]

Sorokoba, Ba native Nabil Begg didn’t expect his dream to come true at an early age.

The Kamil College student is part of the Digicel Fiji Football 22-men squad en route to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers this morning.

Begg says representing the country at the age of 18 is a proud achievement for him.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ba midfielder says the support of his family and those around him motivated him as he juggled school with football.

“I’m honored to be representing my country. I would like to thank the Almighty for giving me this opportunity to be able to represent my country at a young age. I’d like to thank my parents, my entire family, friends and teammates for helping me in order to strive for more.”

With maternal links to Lutu, Wainibuka in Naitasiri, Begg adds the team is going with high spirits with the goal of qualifying for the World Cup in mind.

Begg’s Ba team continues with the Digicel Premier League, facing Nadroga in round four today at 3pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Another match today at 1.30pm sees Labasa host Navua at Subrail Park.

Tomorrow, Suva takes on Tailevu Naitasiri at 2pm and Rewa meets Nasinu at 4pm.

These two matches plus the women’s Super League clash between Suva and Ba at 12pm will air LIVE via pay-per-view on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform.

 

