Begg juggles school and training

To balance school work and training with the national team is not easy for the youngest member of Bula Boys squad, Nabil Begg.

Begg was named in the final 23-member Bula Boys national team for the World Cup Qualifiers in Qatar next month.

The Kamil Muslim College student who also has his studies to focus on says, the journey is not easy, but the team support has been great.

Begg says he is fortunate to receive the help in camp when needed.

“I’m lucky that in the camp we have most of the teachers there with us, theres Mr Sunil and Mr Aniz and also Mr Shaneel Raju so they help me a lot during the camp”.

At just 18-years-old, Begg is one of the youngest players to be named in the squad in recent times.



Training alongside a more experienced and older team is not a threat but an opportunity to grasp more skills and knowledge.

“As our coach says it’s a lot of pressure but pressure is a privilege so I’ll try to work hard and try to prove myself”.

Begg and the national team marched into camp yesterday to prepare for the World Cup Qualifiers next month.