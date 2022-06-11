Begg and Varavu impresses in Digicel Muslim IDC

Young national football rep Nabil Begg has been a standout performer at the Fiji Muslim Sports Digicel Inter-District Championship at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

The youngster who is playing for Varavu is one of the district reps featuring at the tournament.

Varavu side from Ba is unbeaten after four games with three wins and a draw, and Begg says there’re on a mission.

‘It’s been a long time since the trophy has gone to Varavu and we’re hoping to take it home this year, so if everything goes in our way we’d like to take the trophy back home’.

The Muslim IDC quarterfinals will kick off at 6pm today after the Farebrother challenge between Nadi and Suva with the semifinals and final tomorrow.

You can catch the live commentaries of both semifinals and final on Mirchi FM.

The first semifinal starts at 9:30am, the second semi at 10:45am, and the final at 4pm.

Looking at some results from yesterday, Ba 1 – 2 Drasa, Rewa 0 – 0 Sabeto, Navua 3 -2 Nasinu, Suva 2 – 1 Rarawai, Valelevu 0 -1 Varavu, Lautoka 2 – 1 Maro, Varavu 5-0 Maro, Valelevu 1-1 Nadroga, Labasa 1- Rewa 1, Ba 1 – 1 Makoi.