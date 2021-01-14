Beach soccer quarter-finalists confirmed

Eight teams have been finalized and will feature in the Fiji FA Beach Soccer tournament quarterfinals today.

The quarterfinals will start at 10am at the Fiji Sports Council beach soccer pitch in Laucala.

Labasa will play Northland Tailevu in the first match followed by Police White and Police Blues before Tailevu Naitasiri takes on Tailevu North and in the last quarterfinal Suva meets Shamrock

The Fiji FA is glad that Beach Soccer is back on the calendar with 11 teams starting the season.

Futsal and beach soccer development officer Mira Sahib says there are now plans to have competitions around the country this year.

‘Trying to revive the sport here, this is just the introduction tournament, this is one of the first tournaments of the many tournaments that are on the way in terms of beach soccer.

Sahib says it’s really encouraging to see the interests from teams despite the wet weather conditions.