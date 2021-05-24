Beach football semifinalists confirmed

One of the district football reps, Isikeli Ratucava, and his United side topped Group B to qualify for the semi-finals of the Digicel Beach Soccer Championship at the Fiji Sports Council Beach Soccer pitch in Laucala.

The side has been unbeaten after three rounds.

They won 3-2 against PTB, defeated Velocity 4-1, and beat Blue Demons 4-2 .

Blue Demons also qualified after finishing second with six points.

The other two teams that’ll feature in the semifinals are Brothers Strike and Sand Sational.

In the first semifinal at 10am today, Blue Demons will face Brothers Strike while United and Sand Sational will battle in the second semi at 10:30am.

The final will kick off at 1:30pm which means fans and players will make it to the ANZ Stadium on time for the Digicel Premier League clash between Ba and Suva at 3pm.

Other DPL matches today will see Navua host Nadroga at the Uprising ground in Pacific Harbor at 4:30pm while Nadi faces Rewa at Prince Charles Park at 3pm.

You can listen to the live radio commentary of the Ba/Suva match on Mirchi FM.