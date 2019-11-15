Football
Bayern Munich to face PSG in Champions League final
August 20, 2020 9:15 am
Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring Bayern's third goal. [Source: Champions League]
Bayern Munich has qualified for their 11th Champions League/European Cup final after beating Lyon 3-0 in the semifinal .
Serge Gnabry’s run and rocket shot gave Bayern a perfect start.
Gnabry scored his double in the first half to give Bayern a 2-0 lead at the breather.
Robert Lewandowski extended their lead to 3-0 in the 88th minute.
Bayern have won all nine matches in this year’s competition with aggregate score of 39-8 as they thrashed Barcelona 8-2 in the quarterfinal.
Bayern will face Paris Saint-Germain [PSG] in the final on Monday at 7am.
PSG defeated RB Leipzig 3-0 in the first semifinal.
Lyon have never reached the final and finished seventh in French league, but beat Juventus and Man City to reach semis.
