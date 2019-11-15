Bayern Munich to face PSG in Champions League final

Bayern Munich has qualified for their 11th Champions League/European Cup final after beating Lyon 3-0 in the semifinal .

Serge Gnabry’s run and rocket shot gave Bayern a perfect start.

Gnabry scored his double in the first half to give Bayern a 2-0 lead at the breather.

Robert Lewandowski extended their lead to 3-0 in the 88th minute.

Bayern have won all nine matches in this year’s competition with aggregate score of 39-8 as they thrashed Barcelona 8-2 in the quarterfinal.

Bayern will face Paris Saint-Germain [PSG] in the final on Monday at 7am.

PSG defeated RB Leipzig 3-0 in the first semifinal.

Lyon have never reached the final and finished seventh in French league, but beat Juventus and Man City to reach semis.