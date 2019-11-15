Bayern Munich, Man City, Liverpool win in Champions League

Champions League holders Bayern Munich thumped Atletico Madrid 4-0.

The defending champions extended their record run to 12 straight wins in the competition.

Just 59 days after lifting the 2020 title in Lisbon, Hansi Flick’s side were in the ominous form again as they made light work of Diego Simeone’s usually watertight side.

Article continues after advertisement

Winger Kingsley Coman, matchwinner against Paris St-Germain in Lisbon at the end of August, scored in either half of a superb all-round display.

Midfielders Leon Goretzka and Corentin Tolisso also found the back of the net in a near-faultless performance from the German giants.

In another match played this morning, Manchester City made a winning start to their 10th attempt at winning the Champions League after fighting back to beat Porto 3-1.

Premier League champions Liverpool were helped by an own goal from Nicolas Tagliafico to get off to a winning start in the Champions League against Ajax.

Liverpool beat Ajax 1-0.