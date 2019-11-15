Bayern Munich beats PSG to win Champions League title

Bayern Munich has won its sixth UEFA Champions League title after defeating PSG 1-0 in the final.

Kingsley Junior Coman headed in to finish slick move for Bayern in the 59th minute for the winner.

This was Bayern’s 11th Champions League/European Cup final while PSG was competing in its first ever Champions League final.

Bayern have won all ten matches in this year’s competition with aggregate score of 42-8.

Bayern defeated Barcelona 8-2 in the semifinal.