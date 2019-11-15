Home

Bayern maul Barcelona 8-2 to reach UEFA semis

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
August 15, 2020 11:49 am

Bayern Munich progressed to the semifinal stage of the UEFA Champions League after thumping Barcelona 8-2 last night.

Despite taking an early lead through Thomas Muller, Bayern conceded within the seventh minute through a David Alaba own goal.

By the 31st minute, Bayern were leading the Catalan club by 4-1 after goals in quick succession from Ivan Perisic, Serge Gnabry and Muller again.

In the second half, although Luis Suarez cut the deficit a bit with a left-footed finish, Bayern inflicted pain on Barcelona again.

Joshua Kimmich and Robert Lewandowski scored from inside the box, before Philippe Coutinho scored two in the final minutes of the game.

