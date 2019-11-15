Home

Battle of the southerners in BOG finals

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
August 16, 2020 12:35 pm
It will be a clash of the southerners in today’s Punjas Battles of the Giants as Flow Valves/ Island Accommodation Suva prepare to take on the Delta One Automotive Repairs Rewa.

It will be a clash of the southerners in today’s Punjas Battles of the Giants as Flow Valves/ Island Accommodation Suva prepare to take on the Delta One Automotive Repairs Rewa.

This will be the first time in BOG history when two southern teams meet in the final on western soil.

The Capital City side escaped a narrow 2-1 win over All in One Builders Nadi in the semi-final clash yesterday.

Article continues after advertisement

Suva Captain Filipe Baravilala says the best team will come out on top.

“But for us playing against Rewa I know they will come hard and they will give their all because it is a southern competition because they will also will want to win and we will also want to win. But at the end of the day whichever team plays their hearts out will win.”

The final of the BOG between Suva and Rewa will kick-off at 3pm.

You can watch the Suva/Rewa match live and exclusive on FBC TV and the radio commentary on Mirchi FM

