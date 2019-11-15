Battle of the Giants begin today

The Punjas Battle of the Giants kicks off today with a total of eight teams vying for naming rights to one of Fiji’s prestigious football title.

Having started 40 years ago, this gave birth to modern football in Fiji in its present form.

The sport has over the years brought out some of the household names like Usaia Tadu of Rewa, Valerio Nawatu, and Netani Doli of Lautoka.

Hoping to scout the next big thing in Fiji football, National Head Coach Flemming Serritslev says this is where local talents can be spotted.

“It is an extremely good opportunity to watch all players of top-level here in the country. It gives me a good opportunity to compare players with each other.”

Attorney General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum will officiate the official opening of the Punjas Battle of the Giants Tournaments at 6pm today.