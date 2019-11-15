Home

2020-2021 National Budget passed|Budget lays foundation for Fijians to have a better life: Nagata|Construction projects to provide more employment opportunities: PM|Rabuka believes sharing responsibility can help Fiji economy|Cane farmers encouraged to utilize cane planting grant|Budget did nothing for workers in the informal sector: Kepa|2020-2021 Budget maybe the boldest in Fiji's history: PM|The budget is necessary under current circumstances: EU|Senior members reminded of their role|UN commends Fijian budget|NGO says economic confidence must be maintained|Home buyers initiative is testament of consumer inclusiveness|It's a well-rounded budget for all Fijians: LTA|Business sector responds positively to 2020/2021 national budget|Ministry for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation receives $159m|$81.4m allocated to Higher Education Institutions|RFMF's allocation down by $14.9m|Government announces $7.1m for welfare recipients|Reduction in Motor Vehicle Accident Levy will not affect compensation|FICAC allocated $8m in new financial year|Parenthood Assistance Payments suspended|NFP Leader not fully supportive of the new budget|Budget aims at helping Fijians recover from COVID-19|Ministry of Health maintains its focus on improving health|Banks agree to extend loan deferment options|
Football

Ba's top goalkeeper still injured

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
July 31, 2020 6:35 am
Misiwani Nairube

The Ba Football team will again miss the services of their top goalkeeper Misiwani Nairube when they take on Suva this Saturday in the lone Vodafone Premier League match.

Nairube last played for Ba during their match against Lautoka a few weeks back, suffering a knee injury in that game.

Speaking to FBC Sports, the 24-year-old says that he still has a long recovery plan before he can wear the gloves again.

Article continues after advertisement

“My injury right now I can say its not that 100% but below 50% but I’m still working hard and doing a lot of recovery and gym and see if I can play during the BOG.”

However Nairube says the side is wary of Suva who will come out firing during their clash.


The Ba football team during one of their training sessions.

He says the team has been working hard on their defence which were the two main factors for their loss against Nadi and Nasinu.

Ba will host Suva this Saturday at 3pm.

The match will air live on FBC TV and the live commentary on Mirchi FM.

