Ba's top goalkeeper still injured

The Ba Football team will again miss the services of their top goalkeeper Misiwani Nairube when they take on Suva this Saturday in the lone Vodafone Premier League match.

Nairube last played for Ba during their match against Lautoka a few weeks back, suffering a knee injury in that game.

Speaking to FBC Sports, the 24-year-old says that he still has a long recovery plan before he can wear the gloves again.

Article continues after advertisement

“My injury right now I can say its not that 100% but below 50% but I’m still working hard and doing a lot of recovery and gym and see if I can play during the BOG.”

However Nairube says the side is wary of Suva who will come out firing during their clash.



The Ba football team during one of their training sessions.

He says the team has been working hard on their defence which were the two main factors for their loss against Nadi and Nasinu.

Ba will host Suva this Saturday at 3pm.

The match will air live on FBC TV and the live commentary on Mirchi FM.