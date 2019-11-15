Barcelona's Piqué not confident about beating Madrid to title

Barcelona football defender Gerard Piqué says his side have a lot to do if they are to retain their Spanish La Liga title this season.

This is after Barcelona was held to a 0-0 draw against Sevilla today, handing Real Madrid the chance to top the standings this weekend.

The Spanish football rep says seeing how the matches have gone so far, it’s going to be very difficult for them to win the league.

Pique says the draw leaves them in a position where they no longer depend on themselves.

He adds looking at the fixtures it’s difficult to imagine Real Madrid are going to drop points but Barcelona will still give everything to try and win the La Liga title.

[Source:astv]