Full Coverage
Football

Barcelona win knocks Real Sociedad off top

| @BBCWorld
December 17, 2020 7:19 am

Barcelona came from behind to beat Real Sociedad and knock the Basque side off top spot in La Liga.

Barca moves up from eighth to fifth with the win, while Atletico Madrid take over from Real Sociedad on goal difference at the top.

Willian Jose tapped La Real into the lead from Portu’s unselfish ball but Jordi Alba levelled with a fine right-footed strike.

Frenkie de Jong scored the winner from Alba’s deflected cross.

The goal was initially ruled out for offside, but given after a video assistant referee review.

Antoine Griezmann hit the bar for Barca from a tight angle and missed a glorious chance when he tried to slide the ball into an empty net but deflected it to the keeper.

Real Sociedad – who had drawn their past six games – went close late on but Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s double save denied Jose and Alexander Isak.

Atletico Madrid, Real Sociedad and Real Madrid are all level on 26 points at the top of La Liga, with Barcelona now only six points behind.

