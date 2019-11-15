Barcelona to resume title defence against Real Mallorca on 13 June

Barcelona will resume their La Liga title defence against Real Mallorca following the coronavirus shutdown.

Football was suspended in Spain on 12 March but Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said it can restart.

Organisers have only released scheduling details for the first two rounds of fixtures, although La Liga chief Javier Tebas confirmed there will be matches behind closed doors every day of the week until the season is completed on 19 July.

Barca also host Leganes on 16 June and Real play at home to Valencia on 18 June.

La Liga will be the second of Europe’s top five leagues to resume after the delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Germany’s Bundesliga started again in May, while the Premier League in England is set to resume on 17 June.