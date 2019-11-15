Barcelona: Six board members resign and criticise club

Six Barcelona board members have resigned and told president Josep Maria Bartomeu they are unhappy at how the club is being managed.

In a joint letter, the six expressed concern over the financial implications of the coronavirus crisis for the club.

They also criticised the handling of a scandal in February when the club were forced to deny hiring a firm to attack its own players on social media.

And they called for Barca to call new presidential elections.

Emili Rousaud and Enrique Tombas – two of the club’s four vice-presidents – quit alongside four directors: Silvio Elias, Josep Pont, Jordi Calsamiglia and Maria Teixidor.