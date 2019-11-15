Barcelona, Real Madrid out of Copa del Rey

The two giants of Spanish Football, Barcelona and Real Madrid’s hopes of reaching the Copa del Rey final have ended at the quarter-final stage.

Barcelona went down to Athletic Bilbao 0-1 while Real Madrid lost 3-4 to Real Sociedad.

The Lionel Messi led side had a tight contest which was decided in the third minute of stoppage time when Spanish forward Inaki Williams headed past Marc-Andre ter Stegen to give Athletic Bilbao the victory.

Article continues after advertisement

Messi wasted a good late chance when he fired at the legs of Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simon.

Looking at Real Madrid’s loss, the Norwegian midfielder, who is on a two-year loan for Madrid, opened the scoring.

Alexander Isak netted twice in two minutes, including a superb acrobatic effort, as Sociedad went 3-0 ahead.

Marcelo and Rodrygo scored for Madrid, in between Mikel Merino adding Sociedad’s fourth, with Nacho heading in late on.

The defender’s 93rd-minute goal set up a tense finish at the Bernabeu as the referee played eight additional minutes. Although Sociedad’s Andoni Gorosabel was sent off for a second yellow card, Real Madrid were unable to find the equaliser.

It means for the first time since 2010, the Copa del Rey final will feature neither Barcelona nor Real.

The two surprise results come a day after second-tier side Mirandes defeated Villarreal 4-2.

Granada, who overcame Valencia 2-1, make up the semi-final line-up.

[Source: BBC]