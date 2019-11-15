Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Football

Barcelona, Man United kick-off Champions League campaign on a high

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
October 21, 2020 9:16 am
Serhou Guirassy scores for Rennes against Krasnodar [Source: UEFA].

Barcelona and Manchester United kicked off their UEFA Champions League campaign on a high.

The Lionel Messi led side thrashes Ferencvaros 5-1 in their opening match with the captain scoring first from the spot-kick.

Manchester United also secured maximum points after an 87th-minute goal by Marcus Rashford for a 2-1 win over Paris.

Article continues after advertisement

The Red Devils took an early lead when Bruno Fernandes scored in the 23rd-minute from the penalty spot but Anthony Martial scored an own goal to get the scores to 1-all.

The other UEFA Champions League match results:  Chelsea 0-0 Sevilla, Lazio 3-1 Dortmund, RB Leipzig 2-0 Istanbul Basaksehir, Rennes 1-1 Krasnodar, Zenit 1-2 Club Btrugge, Dynamo Kyiv 0-2 Juventus

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.