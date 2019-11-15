Barcelona, Man United kick-off Champions League campaign on a high

Barcelona and Manchester United kicked off their UEFA Champions League campaign on a high.

The Lionel Messi led side thrashes Ferencvaros 5-1 in their opening match with the captain scoring first from the spot-kick.

Manchester United also secured maximum points after an 87th-minute goal by Marcus Rashford for a 2-1 win over Paris.

The Red Devils took an early lead when Bruno Fernandes scored in the 23rd-minute from the penalty spot but Anthony Martial scored an own goal to get the scores to 1-all.

🔴 When Marcus Rashford scored Manchester United winner in Paris… @ManUtd | #UCL pic.twitter.com/lRkRIEMSK6 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 20, 2020

The other UEFA Champions League match results: Chelsea 0-0 Sevilla, Lazio 3-1 Dortmund, RB Leipzig 2-0 Istanbul Basaksehir, Rennes 1-1 Krasnodar, Zenit 1-2 Club Btrugge, Dynamo Kyiv 0-2 Juventus