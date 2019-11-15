Home

Football

Barcelona: Lionel Messi announces players will take 70% pay cut

| @BBCWorld
March 31, 2020 11:19 am
Barcelona are one of a number of European clubs taking pay cuts during the pandemic [Source: BBC]

Barcelona players will take a 70% pay cut during the coronavirus pandemic and make additional contributions to ensure non-sporting staff receive full wages.

Captain Lionel Messi said the move was delayed as the players were “looking for a formula to help the club”.

Juventus players and manager Maurizio Sarri agreed to freeze their pay for four months at the weekend.

Article continues after advertisement

Spain’s national death toll now stands at 7,340, making it the worst-affected country in the world behind Italy.

In a statement, Barca skipper Messi said: “Before going any further, we want to make it clear that we were always willing to reduce our salaries because we understand perfectly that we are in an exceptional situation. We, as players, are always here to help the club when they ask.

Barcelona’s board of directors, members of its professional sports teams and most of the basketball team have also agreed to reduce their salaries.

 

